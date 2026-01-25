Pak-India Business Council Urges Dialogue for Regional Stability

The Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) has called upon India and Pakistan to resume dialogue promptly to address unresolved matters. This appeal was issued as the council extended greetings to Indians ahead of their 77th Republic Day.

PIBC functions as a bilateral think tank focused on enhancing trade and commercial relations between Pakistan and India. Chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri praised India's progress in infrastructure, technology, and industrial development, predicting its rise as the world's third-largest economy soon.

Kasuri emphasized the potential for collaborative engagement among India, Pakistan, and neighboring countries to promote inclusive growth and innovation. He underscored the need for cross-border forums to facilitate constructive dialogue, economic cooperation, and sustainable development, urging political and civil society leaders to prioritize reconciliation over rivalry.