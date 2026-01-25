Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: A Move Towards Global Prominence

President Droupadi Murmu highlights India's unprecedented economic growth, poised to become the third-largest economy. She credits investments in infrastructure and self-reliance, while advocating for labor reforms and effective GST implementation. Republic Day calls for patriotism and unity to further national progress and prosperity.

President Droupadi Murmu declared on Sunday that India is currently the world's fastest-growing major economy and is on course to become the third-largest economy despite prevailing global uncertainties.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, the President highlighted the nation's continuous economic progress, driven by substantial investments in infrastructure and guided by the tenets of self-reliance.

She emphasized that strategic economic reforms, like the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), have been pivotal for integration, while labor reforms promise to enhance work welfare and enterprise development. She urged a collective national dedication to the 'Nation First' ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

