Varun Dhawan's Metro Stunt Sparks Safety Concerns

Metro authorities have raised alarms over safety issues after a viral video showed 'Border 2' actor Varun Dhawan hanging from grab handles in a train coach. The stunt prompted a stern warning from the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), emphasizing that such actions violate safety regulations.

The video, posted online and labeled as a cautionary tale, shows Dhawan performing pull-ups while traveling on the metro. MMMOCL highlighted that the grab handles are intended solely for support and cautioned against misuse that could pose risks to passengers and damage public property.

In response to the incident, MMMOCL reiterated its commitment to enforcing the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002. The operator urged commuters to prioritize safety and adhere to guidelines. Public reaction suggested disappointment over perceived inaction against the actor, with calls for exemplifying stricter enforcement of safety rules.