Bollywood Icon Shah Rukh Khan Voices Disney's 'Lion King' Fireworks Spectacle

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to lend his distinctive voice to the highly anticipated fireworks show titled 'The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky' aboard the Disney Adventure's inaugural cruise in Singapore on March 10.

With a rich storytelling legacy, Khan will guide passengers through an enchanting journey with his narration on Disney Cruise Line's newest vessel. The show celebrates 'The Lion King's' timeless themes of bravery and hope, showcasing a powerful tribute to family and community through a mix of dramatic lighting, stunning pyrotechnics, and classic music from the beloved franchise.

This reimagined show, featuring music by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir, enhances the unique guest experience as Disney Cruise Line makes its debut in the Asian market, as emphasized by Sarah Fox, Disney Cruise Line's vice president and regional general manager for Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)