BLS International Secures Cyprus Visa Contract in Asia

BLS International Services announced on Tuesday that it has secured a new contract with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus. This agreement involves providing visa outsourcing and application support services across several Asian countries, including China, Mongolia, Cambodia, and Laos.

Set to begin on February 1, 2026, the contract not only covers standard visa services but also extends a variety of additional offerings. Applicants can expect support with documentation, courier services, SMS notifications, photography, form-filling, and even premium appointment scheduling.

Expressing confidence in the partnership, BLS International's Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal highlighted the company's commitment to delivering secure and efficient visa services. He emphasized their focus on data protection, regulatory compliance, and customer care as core strengths recognized by governments and diplomatic missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)