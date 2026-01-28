ASML Surges Ahead with AI-Fueled Chip Equipment Orders
ASML, the leading supplier of chipmaking equipment, reported a significant increase in fourth-quarter bookings, driven by strong artificial intelligence demand. The company recorded €13.2 billion in orders, surpassing expectations. This surge reflects a more optimistic market outlook from customers investing in AI-related chip production.
ASML, the world's largest supplier of computer chip equipment, reported stronger-than-expected bookings on Wednesday, driven by increased investments in artificial intelligence chipmaking capacity.
Fourth-quarter bookings, a key industry metric, reached €13.2 billion ($15.8 billion), a substantial increase from €5.4 billion in the previous quarter and surpassing analyst expectations of €6.32 billion, according to Visible Alpha.
CEO Christophe Fouquet noted a notably positive assessment of the medium-term market situation by customers, fueled by robust AI-related demand, as several chipmakers expand investment plans to meet the needs of major cloud computing companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google's Alphabet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
