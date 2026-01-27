Cliffside Crisis: Niscemi's Landslide Catastrophe
A landslide in Niscemi, Sicily, leaves homes on the brink of a cliff, leading to the evacuation of over 1,500 residents. The Italian government has declared a state of emergency due to extreme weather, while locals express frustration over neglect of earlier warnings.
- Country:
- Italy
In the Sicilian town of Niscemi, a disastrous landslide left homes precariously perched on the edge of a cliff following a severe storm. Italy's civil protection head, Fabio Ciciliano, confirmed over 1,500 residents have been evacuated.
Niscemi, a community of about 25,000, is collapsing into the plain below, with buildings dangerously overhanging. Some residents are left with vehicles partially suspended in voids where the earth gave way. Ciciliano announced the residents could face permanent relocation due to safety concerns.
The recent disaster underscores the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in Italy, exacerbated by administrative delays in addressing previous warnings. Amid ongoing threats, the government has allocated 100 million euros to aid affected regions, which still face damages exceeding 1 billion euros.
