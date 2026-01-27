High Court Orders Emergency Weather Plans for Hospital Campers

The Delhi High Court has stepped up efforts to ensure the safety of vulnerable patients and attendants camping outside major government hospitals. The court has instructed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to devise emergency plans to shield them from extreme weather conditions.

In a hearing led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, the court emphasized the need for two annual temporary action plans targeting heatwaves and coldwaves, requiring thorough implementation post-approval by a monitoring committee. The call to action arose following distressing news reports on campers outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

AIIMS and allied agencies are already addressing shelter, transport, and food support needs through collaboration, which includes local security enhancements and increased sanitation monitoring. The High Court commends these efforts but insists on ongoing oversight and strategic planning to prevent service gaps.