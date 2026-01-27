Left Menu

Former Cricketer in Drunken Driving Debacle

Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin was arrested after crashing his luxury SUV into three parked cars in Vadodara, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Martin, 53, collided with the vehicles early Tuesday morning, prompting a police complaint and confiscation of his car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:23 IST
Former Cricketer in Drunken Driving Debacle
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin found himself in legal trouble after a late-night incident where he allegedly drove under the influence, crashing his luxury SUV into three parked cars in Vadodara. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to his arrest.

According to police reports, Martin lost control of his vehicle near Punit Nagar Society in the Akota area, colliding with cars parked outside a residence. The owner of the damaged cars has filed a complaint, prompting legal action for rash and drunk driving.

The former Baroda Ranji Trophy team's captain, who also faced legal issues in 2011 for human trafficking, had his vehicle confiscated by the police following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026