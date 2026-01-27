Former Cricketer in Drunken Driving Debacle
Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin was arrested after crashing his luxury SUV into three parked cars in Vadodara, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Martin, 53, collided with the vehicles early Tuesday morning, prompting a police complaint and confiscation of his car.
Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin found himself in legal trouble after a late-night incident where he allegedly drove under the influence, crashing his luxury SUV into three parked cars in Vadodara. The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to his arrest.
According to police reports, Martin lost control of his vehicle near Punit Nagar Society in the Akota area, colliding with cars parked outside a residence. The owner of the damaged cars has filed a complaint, prompting legal action for rash and drunk driving.
The former Baroda Ranji Trophy team's captain, who also faced legal issues in 2011 for human trafficking, had his vehicle confiscated by the police following the incident.
