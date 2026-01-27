Tragedy Strikes: Farm Laborer and His Dog Killed in Road Accident

A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Solapur district claimed the lives of a farm laborer and his pet dog when a truck ran over them. The incident occurred on the Karmala bypass road, as reported by the local police.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Balasaheb Navnath Narwade, was traveling with his dog on a motorcycle for personal work when he lost control, leading to the fatal crash. Narwade, a resident of Ambewadi village in Beed's Ashti tehsil, was a seasonal farm laborer employed as a sugarcane cutter in Ahilyanagar district at the time.

Survived by his elderly parents, wife, and three young daughters, Narwade's sudden death leaves the family in mourning. The accident highlights the precarious circumstances many laborers face on the roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)