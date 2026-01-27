Unseasonal Showers Bring Temperature Dip in Punjab and Haryana
Rainfall across Punjab and Haryana resulted in a noticeable drop in day temperatures, with maximums between 15 to 17 degrees Celsius, several notches below normal. Major cities like Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Gurugram experienced significant weather changes, as cooler conditions set in across both states.
Rainfall across Punjab and Haryana brought a significant drop in day temperatures on Tuesday, with many cities experiencing cooler-than-usual conditions.
Chandigarh, the shared capital, noted a maximum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below average. The weather disturbance affected several cities, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala in Punjab, and Ambala, Hisar, and Gurugram in Haryana.
While maximum temperatures hovered between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius across the regions, minimum temperatures rose slightly, yet Gurugram recorded a chilly 5.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in Haryana, contrasting with Ludhiana's 7.7 degrees Celsius in Punjab.
