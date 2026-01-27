Left Menu

BRS Accuses Congress of Corruption in Coal Sector

The BRS, led by K T Rama Rao, met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to present corruption allegations against the Congress government, especially in the SCCL. Rama Rao accused the government of financial irregularities and demanded explanations, causing public unrest and worker dissatisfaction in coal-mining areas.

Updated: 27-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:45 IST
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by working president K T Rama Rao, intensified its allegations against the Congress government by meeting with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday. The BRS delegation presented a representation citing 'serious instances of corruption and financial irregularities' within the ruling party, particularly concerning the operations of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Following the meeting, Rama Rao spoke to the media, detailing the party's claims of 'large-scale plunder' within SCCL. He criticized the government's inability to provide credible explanations, despite repeated disclosures by BRS leaders. Rama Rao accused the Congress of attempting to deflect public attention by staging inquiries rather than addressing the substance of the allegations.

Additional concerns were raised about nearly Rs 10 crore in misallocated Singareni funds. Rama Rao called this diversion a 'grave injustice' to the institution and its employees. He urged the government to issue a comprehensive White Paper revealing contractor selection criteria and site visit data from the past nine months. However, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has dismissed these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

