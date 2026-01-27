BRS Accuses Congress of Corruption in Coal Sector

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by working president K T Rama Rao, intensified its allegations against the Congress government by meeting with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday. The BRS delegation presented a representation citing 'serious instances of corruption and financial irregularities' within the ruling party, particularly concerning the operations of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Following the meeting, Rama Rao spoke to the media, detailing the party's claims of 'large-scale plunder' within SCCL. He criticized the government's inability to provide credible explanations, despite repeated disclosures by BRS leaders. Rama Rao accused the Congress of attempting to deflect public attention by staging inquiries rather than addressing the substance of the allegations.

Additional concerns were raised about nearly Rs 10 crore in misallocated Singareni funds. Rama Rao called this diversion a 'grave injustice' to the institution and its employees. He urged the government to issue a comprehensive White Paper revealing contractor selection criteria and site visit data from the past nine months. However, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has dismissed these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)