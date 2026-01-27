Hemant Soren's Davos Dossier: Shaping Jharkhand's Future
Chief Minister Hemant Soren aims to leverage insights from the World Economic Forum in Davos to propel Jharkhand towards progressive development. His recent trip to Switzerland and the UK highlighted investment opportunities and emphasized improving education and work conditions for Jharkhand-origin citizens abroad.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with ambitious plans for the state's future. Soren's participation served to highlight Jharkhand's rich heritage and potential on a global platform.
Leading an 11-member delegation, Soren visited both Davos and the UK between January 18 and 26. During these visits, he sought to attract global investments by presenting Jharkhand as a promising hub for development. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to elevate Jharkhand's presence internationally, focusing on sustainability and development.
In London, Soren engaged with the Jharkhand diaspora, addressing their concerns and exploring legal protections for overseas workers. His administration will explore these possibilities further to ensure a better future for Jharkhand's people and their descendants.
