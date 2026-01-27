BRO's Heroic High-Altitude Rescue Amid Snowbound Chaos

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) executed a heroic rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, saving 60 stranded individuals, including 40 soldiers, from treacherous snowbound conditions. This high-altitude mission highlighted the BRO's skilled persistence amid severe weather challenges.

Operating under Project Sampark, the BRO cleared 38 km of snow-covered road at Chatergala Pass, allowing safe evacuation by January 25. The operation, begun after relentless snowfall, demonstrated exceptional coordination with the Army, ensuring critical regional communication links were restored efficiently.

Concurrently, the BRO undertook efforts in the Rajouri district, addressing heavy snowfall disruptions. Swift action by BRO's personnel, through sustained snow clearance operations, ensured resumption of vital road connectivity within hours, emphasizing their critical role in maintaining regional security and civilian access.