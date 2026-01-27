Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Railway Flyover: Three Lives Lost

A multi-vehicle collision on a railway flyover in Namakkal resulted in three fatalities and three serious injuries. The crash involved a mini-truck, a lorry, and a two-wheeler. Syed Wasim, Karthik, and Senathipathy were killed, while traffic was disrupted for over an hour as rescue operations took place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:43 IST
An unfortunate multi-vehicle accident claimed three lives and severely injured three others in Namakkal on Tuesday. The collision involved a mini-truck, a lorry, and a two-wheeler on a railway flyover, causing major traffic disturbances.

The deceased, identified as Syed Wasim, Karthik, and Senathipathy, died immediately due to the crash's impact. The lorry, carrying cooking oil, collided head-on with a pickup truck, which then overturned onto a trailing two-wheeler.

Rescue teams swiftly responded, clearing the traffic and transporting the injured to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to examine the cause of the accident and ensure road safety protocols are enforced. The tragedy emphasizes the need for cautious driving on busy stretches.

