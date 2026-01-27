Tragic Collision on Railway Flyover: Three Lives Lost

An unfortunate multi-vehicle accident claimed three lives and severely injured three others in Namakkal on Tuesday. The collision involved a mini-truck, a lorry, and a two-wheeler on a railway flyover, causing major traffic disturbances.

The deceased, identified as Syed Wasim, Karthik, and Senathipathy, died immediately due to the crash's impact. The lorry, carrying cooking oil, collided head-on with a pickup truck, which then overturned onto a trailing two-wheeler.

Rescue teams swiftly responded, clearing the traffic and transporting the injured to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to examine the cause of the accident and ensure road safety protocols are enforced. The tragedy emphasizes the need for cautious driving on busy stretches.