Norway's $2 Billion Artillery Boost: Strategic Move in Arctic Defense

In a strategic move, Norway's parliament approved a $2 billion procurement plan for long-range artillery on Tuesday, enhancing the NATO nation's defense posture in the Arctic against its neighbor Russia.

The decision comes amidst increasing pressure on European countries to bolster their defense budgets, spurred by the U.S. and growing unease following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Peter Froelich, opposition Conservatives' defense policy spokesperson, the new artillery would give Norway the ability to strike deep into enemy territory, a crucial factor in contemporary warfare.

Norwegian daily Aftenposten disclosed that the government picked the Chunmoo artillery system from South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace, succeeding over U.S. Lockheed Martin's HIMARS. Despite some calls for developing a local European missile system, the government deemed it too expensive and time-consuming. Officials emphasized that Chunmoo met all requirements, boasting a firing range of up to 500 km, with swift delivery as a key advantage.

While awaiting an official contract announcement from Norway's defense ministry, which plans to purchase 16 launch systems with several rockets for 19.5 billion crowns, Hanwha has already partnered with Polish WB Electronics to ensure European manufacturing of the artillery system.

