Left Menu

Inequality on the Rise: Congress Critiques Economic Transparency

The Congress accused the government of presenting misleading economic figures, highlighting rising inequality and shrinking welfare. They urged transparency in economic data, critiqued the Modi administration's 'Make in India' initiative, and stressed the dangers of pollution, referencing former IMF officials and recent research findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:43 IST
Inequality on the Rise: Congress Critiques Economic Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a fierce critique of the government's management of the economy, emphasizing an increase in inequality and a decrease in welfare programs. As the Economic Survey and Union Budget approach, the opposition aims to expose what it views as misleading economic figures presented by the government.

In a detailed report titled 'Inequality on the rise, Welfare in Retreat - Real State of the Economy 2026', released by AICC's Rajeev Gowda and Amitabh Dubey, the Congress claims the government's figures do not reflect the reality of the population. They argue that terms like 'Goldilocks Moment' do not represent the economic hardships faced by many.

Highlighting concerns over the 'Make in India' initiative, manufacturing decline, and air pollution, the party has called for transparency. They argue that growth should benefit all, not just a few, marking rising inequality as a significant sign of economic mismanagement.

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026