Inequality on the Rise: Congress Critiques Economic Transparency

The Congress party has launched a fierce critique of the government's management of the economy, emphasizing an increase in inequality and a decrease in welfare programs. As the Economic Survey and Union Budget approach, the opposition aims to expose what it views as misleading economic figures presented by the government.

In a detailed report titled 'Inequality on the rise, Welfare in Retreat - Real State of the Economy 2026', released by AICC's Rajeev Gowda and Amitabh Dubey, the Congress claims the government's figures do not reflect the reality of the population. They argue that terms like 'Goldilocks Moment' do not represent the economic hardships faced by many.

Highlighting concerns over the 'Make in India' initiative, manufacturing decline, and air pollution, the party has called for transparency. They argue that growth should benefit all, not just a few, marking rising inequality as a significant sign of economic mismanagement.