India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Game-Changing Economic Partnership

India and the EU have finalized a landmark free trade agreement aimed at enhancing trade and investment flows between the two economies. This partnership is expected to provide competitive advantages for Indian exports, particularly in key sectors, and significantly boost bilateral trade volumes in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union have finalized a landmark free trade agreement, hailed by industry experts as a 'game-changer' for unlocking trade and investment opportunities in the lucrative 27-nation bloc. The agreement is expected to significantly enhance India's export competitiveness.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee emphasized the strategic importance of the agreement, which secures preferential access for over 99% of Indian exports to the EU and integrates Indian manufacturers more deeply into global supply chains.

This comprehensive deal covers sectors such as textiles, gems, engineering goods, and services, and could see bilateral trade rise from USD 136.5 billion to USD 250 billion by 2031, according to industry forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

