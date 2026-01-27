India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Historic Leap in Global Economics

In a groundbreaking move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced, via a social media post, the historical significance of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in bolstering India's global economic position. He hailed the event as a strategic milestone under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

This monumental accord, connecting India with 27 European nations, assures preferential market access for over 99% of Indian goods, unlocking massive export potential valued at roughly Rs 6.41 lakh crore. It primarily benefits labor-intensive sectors, empowering farmers, strengthening MSMEs, and creating opportunities for skilled professionals.

Simultaneously, India and the EU cozied up on security and defense collaboration and signed a mobility pact for Indian talent in Europe. Following years of negotiation, this agreement epitomizes shared prosperity and draws a blueprint for a rules-based world order, reinforcing ties through defense and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)