India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Historic Leap in Global Economics
The India-EU Free Trade Agreement signifies a major advancement in India's global economic path, providing preferential market access for Indian goods and valorizing labor-intensive sectors. It aims to bolster various economic areas, as India and EU outline a strategic plan for mutual prosperity and a globally respected rule-based order.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced, via a social media post, the historical significance of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in bolstering India's global economic position. He hailed the event as a strategic milestone under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.
This monumental accord, connecting India with 27 European nations, assures preferential market access for over 99% of Indian goods, unlocking massive export potential valued at roughly Rs 6.41 lakh crore. It primarily benefits labor-intensive sectors, empowering farmers, strengthening MSMEs, and creating opportunities for skilled professionals.
Simultaneously, India and the EU cozied up on security and defense collaboration and signed a mobility pact for Indian talent in Europe. Following years of negotiation, this agreement epitomizes shared prosperity and draws a blueprint for a rules-based world order, reinforcing ties through defense and trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-EU Trade Deal: A Strategic Breakthrough in Global Trade Engagement
India today inked its biggest free trade deal with 27-nation European Union: PM Modi.
India, Europe to reduce strategic dependency at a time when global trade is being increasingly weaponised: Ursula von der Leyen.
Middle Powers Stand Firm: Global Trade Reboots Without U.S.
ADB Backs Georgia MSMEs With $100m Loan Via TBC Bank