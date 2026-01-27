Wings India 2026: Soaring High in Global Aviation

Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad is gearing up to host Wings India 2026, Asia's leading biennial civil aviation event, from January 28 to 31. The event will be inaugurated by Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, marking a significant occasion for the aviation industry.

This year's theme, 'Indian Aviation: Paving the Future–From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability', underscores India's growing prowess in the global aviation sector. The event aims to showcase India's expanding role as a hub for manufacturing, sustainable solutions, and innovation.

Participants can explore an array of experiences, including international exhibitions, aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, and high-level conferences. With a host of international delegates in attendance, Wings India 2026 promises to reinforce India's position on the global aviation stage.