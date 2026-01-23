Left Menu

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Marks Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 129th Birth Anniversary with Special Exhibition

The exhibition presents Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a symbol of courage, sacrifice and unwavering patriotism, capturing both his revolutionary zeal and his strategic leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:03 IST
Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Marks Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 129th Birth Anniversary with Special Exhibition
The photo exhibition is organised into multiple thematic sections, each focusing on a defining aspect of Netaji’s life and contributions. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

 

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya commemorated the 129th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 23 January 2026 by organising a special exhibition titled “The Patriot’s Path: Life and Legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose”, accompanied by a series of engaging public outreach activities.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Shri Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Executive Council, Prime Ministers Museum and Library, who highlighted Netaji’s enduring relevance as one of India’s most resolute freedom fighters and visionary national leaders.

A Powerful Narrative of Courage and Patriotism

The exhibition presents Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a symbol of courage, sacrifice and unwavering patriotism, capturing both his revolutionary zeal and his strategic leadership. Through a carefully curated visual and archival narrative, visitors are taken through key phases of his life and legacy.

On display are:

  • Archival photographs and rare historical documents

  • A specially produced documentary film

  • The Indian National Army (INA) flag

  • A detailed map tracing Netaji’s audacious Great Escape

  • Exhibits highlighting his revolutionary political and military vision

Together, these elements bring alive Netaji’s role in shaping India’s freedom struggle beyond conventional political boundaries.

Thematic Sections Highlight Netaji’s Legacy

The photo exhibition is organised into multiple thematic sections, each focusing on a defining aspect of Netaji’s life and contributions. These include:

  • The Great Escape, chronicling his daring departure from British surveillance

  • Azad Hind Government, showcasing the establishment of a parallel government-in-exile

  • Chalo Dilli – The March of the Indian National Army, highlighting the INA’s campaign

  • The Ranis of Azad Hind, honouring the women’s regiment and their contribution

  • Beyond Mystery: The Immortal Legacy, exploring the enduring impact and unanswered questions surrounding Netaji

Strong Public Response

The exhibition has been widely appreciated by visitors, with strong public interest reflecting Netaji’s continued resonance across generations. It offers an immersive and educational experience, particularly for young visitors seeking to understand India’s freedom struggle beyond textbook narratives.

The exhibition will remain open to the general public for one month, allowing citizens and students ample opportunity to engage with the life, ideals and legacy of one of India’s most inspiring national leaders.

 

TRENDING

1
EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

EU Raises Concerns Over Trump's New Board of Peace

 Global
2
Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

Starmer Condemns Trump: NATO Troops Deserve Respect

 United Kingdom
3
J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

J&K Strives for Swift Recovery After Snowfall

 India
4
Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport

Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026