Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Marks Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 129th Birth Anniversary with Special Exhibition

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya commemorated the 129th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 23 January 2026 by organising a special exhibition titled “The Patriot’s Path: Life and Legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose”, accompanied by a series of engaging public outreach activities.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Shri Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Executive Council, Prime Ministers Museum and Library, who highlighted Netaji’s enduring relevance as one of India’s most resolute freedom fighters and visionary national leaders.

A Powerful Narrative of Courage and Patriotism

The exhibition presents Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as a symbol of courage, sacrifice and unwavering patriotism, capturing both his revolutionary zeal and his strategic leadership. Through a carefully curated visual and archival narrative, visitors are taken through key phases of his life and legacy.

On display are:

Archival photographs and rare historical documents

A specially produced documentary film

The Indian National Army (INA) flag

A detailed map tracing Netaji’s audacious Great Escape

Exhibits highlighting his revolutionary political and military vision

Together, these elements bring alive Netaji’s role in shaping India’s freedom struggle beyond conventional political boundaries.

Thematic Sections Highlight Netaji’s Legacy

The photo exhibition is organised into multiple thematic sections, each focusing on a defining aspect of Netaji’s life and contributions. These include:

The Great Escape , chronicling his daring departure from British surveillance

Azad Hind Government , showcasing the establishment of a parallel government-in-exile

Chalo Dilli – The March of the Indian National Army , highlighting the INA’s campaign

The Ranis of Azad Hind , honouring the women’s regiment and their contribution

Beyond Mystery: The Immortal Legacy, exploring the enduring impact and unanswered questions surrounding Netaji

Strong Public Response

The exhibition has been widely appreciated by visitors, with strong public interest reflecting Netaji’s continued resonance across generations. It offers an immersive and educational experience, particularly for young visitors seeking to understand India’s freedom struggle beyond textbook narratives.

The exhibition will remain open to the general public for one month, allowing citizens and students ample opportunity to engage with the life, ideals and legacy of one of India’s most inspiring national leaders.