ABB Powers Mumbai Metro: A Strategic Leap in Indian Urban Mobility

ABB has secured a prestigious order from Titagarh Rail Systems to supply advanced propulsion systems and TCMS software for Mumbai Metro. This order expands ABB's technology presence in the Indian metro rail sector, marking entry into the 25 kV AC metro segment, enhancing urban mobility projects in India.

On Tuesday, ABB, a leader in electrification and automation, announced a significant contract with Titagarh Rail Systems to provide advanced propulsion systems and software for the Mumbai Metro.

This agreement encompasses 18 six-car trainsets for Line 6 and 22 six-car trainsets for Line 5, offering a comprehensive traction and control solution. The components, including converters and motors, will be manufactured at ABB's facilities in India, ensuring high reliability and energy efficiency.

Roger Buchmann of ABB highlighted the importance of this order, marking ABB's inaugural venture into the 25 kV AC metro segment in India, signifying their expanding technology footprint within the metro rail sector. This deal strengthens ABB's strategic partnership with Titagarh, aimed at advancing India's urban mobility efforts.

