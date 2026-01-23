Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Unblocks Bike Taxis: A Boost to Urban Mobility

The Karnataka High Court has lifted the ban on bike taxis, allowing services to resume. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy is yet to review the order. Companies like Uber and Ola welcome this decision, emphasizing the benefits of bike taxis for urban mobility and economic opportunities for drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has decided to lift the ban on bike taxis, allowing the services to recommence across the state. Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi instructed the government to register motorcycles as transport vehicles and issue proper carriage permits.

The initial ban, placed on June 16, 2025, required app-based companies like Uber and Ola to halt their bike taxi operations. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy mentioned that he would provide further comments after examining the full court order. The companies, however, have welcomed the High Court's decision.

Uber described bike taxis as a necessary urban mobility solution, providing affordable and convenient transportation options. Ola praised the decision as vital for enhancing last-mile connectivity in congested cities, offering flexibility and economic benefits to drivers. Both companies plan to collaborate with the government to strengthen the bike taxi ecosystem in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

