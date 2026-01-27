Revitalizing India's Railways: A Vision for the Future

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha engaged with Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Officer Trainees, urging them to prioritize technology-driven railway infrastructure for a developed India.

The interaction was part of the trainees' 'Bharat Darshan' visit, where Sinha encouraged them to focus on national interest and explore new challenges.

Emphasizing the Indian Railways' vital role in economic growth and social cohesion, Sinha called for harnessing operational, passenger, and freight data to enhance service delivery. He also stressed the importance of reforms and technology in the freight sector to boost the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)