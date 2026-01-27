Left Menu

Revitalizing India's Railways: A Vision for the Future

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha urged Indian Railway Management Service trainees to focus on tech-driven infrastructure development. Highlighting railways' role in economic expansion and cohesion, he advocated leveraging data to improve services and emphasized reforms in the freight sector to boost the economy.

Jammu | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:08 IST
Revitalizing India's Railways: A Vision for the Future
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha engaged with Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Officer Trainees, urging them to prioritize technology-driven railway infrastructure for a developed India.

The interaction was part of the trainees' 'Bharat Darshan' visit, where Sinha encouraged them to focus on national interest and explore new challenges.

Emphasizing the Indian Railways' vital role in economic growth and social cohesion, Sinha called for harnessing operational, passenger, and freight data to enhance service delivery. He also stressed the importance of reforms and technology in the freight sector to boost the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

