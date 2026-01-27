Left Menu

Controversial Design of Mira-Bhayandar Flyover Sparks Debate

A newly constructed flyover in Mira-Bhayandar near Mumbai, which narrows from four lanes to two lanes mid-way, has ignited public criticism regarding its planning and safety features. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority defends the design, citing space constraints and future planning considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recently built flyover in Mira-Bhayandar near Mumbai is under fire for its controversial design that narrows from four lanes to two. Critics argue this could pose traffic and safety concerns. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority claims the transition is planned, addressing space limitations and future expansion needs.

A viral video showcasing the flyover's design has triggered mockery on social media, drawing parallels with a Bhopal bridge incident that led to the suspension of several engineers. Public sentiment is heated, with some attributing the design flaws to governmental oversight under the current administration.

The MMRDA insists the reduction in lanes from four to two is strategic, aligning with anticipated developments. However, public figures and everyday commuters alike express doubts over the abrupt transition's practicality and the potential for creating hazardous traffic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

