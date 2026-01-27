Left Menu

Trump Optimistic About Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism regarding negotiations to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He shared his positive outlook with reporters as he left for Iowa. The discussions between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, facilitated by U.S. officials, took place in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:53 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)

