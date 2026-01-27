Titagarh Rail Systems Partners with ABB India for Propulsion Systems in Driverless Metro

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has entered into a partnership with ABB India Ltd to develop advanced propulsion systems for driverless metro projects powered by 25 kV. The agreement aims to enhance India's metro infrastructure through technology transfer for train control and monitoring system (TCMS).

ABB India will play a crucial role in designing, manufacturing, and supplying propulsion systems. Additionally, the framework will foster co-production of converters and traction motors, alongside a gradual transfer of manufacturing skills to TRSL's facilities.

This collaboration supports Titagarh's strategic growth following their November 2023 alliance with ABB. The partnership will further empower India's railway sector aligning with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. TRSL's Uttarpara facility is set to expand, potentially transforming into a comprehensive hub for metro coach manufacturing.

