Power Outages Plague Kyiv After Russian Strikes

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 710,000 Kyiv residents are without electricity due to Russian air strikes. Efforts are underway to restore power with planned outage schedules being developed. Shmyhal acknowledged the challenges of living without clear schedules.

In the turbulent aftermath of recent Russian air strikes, Kyiv faces significant power challenges, with 710,000 residents left in the dark, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal, addressing citizens on Telegram, assured that efforts are being made to restore electricity and create a planned outage schedule amidst widespread infrastructure damage.

'We understand that living in uncertainty without clear schedules is exhausting,' stated Shmyhal, emphasizing the urgency of the situation as he also serves as the First Deputy Prime Minister.

