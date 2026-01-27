Flipkart Strengthens Leadership Ahead of IPO with Key Appointments

E-commerce heavyweight Flipkart Group has announced key additions to its leadership structure, appointing Jason Chappel as Vice President, Flipkart Group Controller, and Amer Hussain as Vice President, Supply Chain for its Grocery and Minutes businesses. This decision is part of the company's efforts to bolster leadership ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Jason Chappel, joining from Walmart, will focus on accounting, financial reporting, and internal controls. He brings over two decades of experience to the finance functions at Flipkart. Meanwhile, Amer Hussain will lead supply chain strategies for Flipkart's grocery and quick-commerce sectors, leveraging his 25 years of experience from leading firms like Coca-Cola and Jubilant FoodWorks.

These appointments underscore Flipkart's commitment to strengthening institutional capabilities in preparation for sustainable growth. The move follows the recent appointment of Jane Duke as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, as Flipkart aligns itself with global governance standards before its market debut.