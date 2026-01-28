U.N. Experts Slam Trump's Immigration Policy for Unaccompanied Children

U.N. human rights experts on Tuesday denounced the Trump administration's policy decision to eliminate legal aid for unaccompanied children in U.S. immigration proceedings. This action, taken last year, has drawn widespread condemnation for violating children's rights.

The experts' criticism follows a call from U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, urging adherence to international law in U.S. migration policies. They highlighted that depriving children of legal representation compromises their ability to navigate complex immigration systems, infringing on their basic rights.

February's directive from the U.S. Department of the Interior interrupted the work of legal service providers by ceasing their funding. Providers have since contested this order in federal court, leading to a temporary restoration of funds. U.N. experts label the ongoing deportations, particularly of vulnerable groups like children, as unlawful under international human rights law.

