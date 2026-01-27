Left Menu

U.S. Consumer Confidence Plummets Amid Economic Concerns

In January, U.S. consumer confidence fell to its lowest in over 11 years due to anxiety over the labor market and high prices, with a notable impact across all political affiliations. The slump in confidence, despite weak consumer spending links, adds pressure on policies addressing the affordability crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:15 IST
U.S. Consumer Confidence Plummets Amid Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In January, the U.S. witnessed a significant drop in consumer confidence, reaching its lowest level in more than 11 years amid rising concerns over a sluggish labor market and persistent high prices. The Conference Board's recent report signals a broad dip in confidence across political affiliations. Independents, in particular, expressed heightened pessimism.

While some economists argue the connection between consumer confidence and spending is tenuous, the poor labor market perception exacerbates concerns. The Federal Reserve isn't expected to alter its policy in response to this dip, despite consumers' worries over inflation, affordability, and weakening job prospects, as stated by Eugenio Aleman of Raymond James.

The confidence decline hit hardest among consumers aged 35 and older and varied income groups. Even higher-income households, typically strong spenders, showed reduced confidence. Weaker consumer future purchase intentions hint at broader economic ramifications. Economists critique President Trump's housing initiatives as insufficient, citing continued high housing costs due to tariffs and labor shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026