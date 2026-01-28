U.S. Border Patrol Shoots in Arizona Amid Rising Immigration Tensions
The U.S. Border Patrol was involved in a shooting in Arizona, leaving one person critically injured. The incident, under investigation by the FBI and Homeland Security, follows recent fatal shootings by immigration agents, heightening political pressure on President Trump and sparking protests across the country.
A critical incident unfolded in Arizona with a U.S. Border Patrol shooting, according to a statement from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. The FBI and Customs and Border Protection are currently investigating this episode, which left one person in critical condition.
The distressing event occurred in Arivaca, a known hotspot for migrant activity near the U.S.-Mexico border. The specifics of the shooting remain unclear, but it adds to a series of recent confrontations between federal immigration agents and civilians, sparking widespread public outcry.
Recent incidents, including the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, have increased scrutiny on the hardline immigration enforcement tactics championed by President Trump, leading to protests across several cities. Upcoming midterm elections present a challenging scenario for the Republicans amid dwindling support, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
