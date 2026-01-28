Trump's Dollar Diplomacy: Balancing Weakness and Strength

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the current strength of the dollar, even as it reached a four-year low. He noted that while the dollar's value faced downward pressure due to factors like Federal Reserve rate cuts and policy volatility, a strong dollar remains beneficial for exporters.

Trump's remarks, made during a speech in Iowa, come as traders anticipate potential currency interventions by U.S. and Japanese authorities. Recent sessions saw the yen rally on speculation of rate checks, reflecting ongoing market dynamics.

A weaker dollar offers advantages for multinationals by making foreign profits more valuable. However, it poses risks like inflated import costs, prompting discussions on trade deficits and economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)