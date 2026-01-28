Panda Diplomacy: Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei's Journey Home

China's beloved giant pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, have made a safe return to their homeland in Sichuan, according to an announcement from China's panda research base. The news follows a sentimental farewell by their fans in Tokyo, where these pandas were born and nurtured.

The duo landed at Chengdu's Tianfu International Airport early on Wednesday morning, as per a WeChat post from the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda. After their arrival, they underwent transportation to Ya'an, Sichuan, for quarantine. Born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in 2021, their parents, Shin Shin and Ri Ri, made their return to China in 2024.

China has a longstanding practice of utilizing panda diplomacy, gifting or loaning pandas to enhance international relations since 1949. The return of Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei underscores this strategy, amidst a backdrop of tense Sino-Japanese relations over Taiwan, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that provoked Chinese disapproval.

