Panda Diplomacy: Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei's Journey Home

China's giant pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, have safely returned to Sichuan after being born and raised in Tokyo's Ueno Zoo. Their journey highlights China's use of panda diplomacy to foster international relations, coinciding with strained Sino-Japanese ties due to geopolitical tensions over Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's beloved giant pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, have made a safe return to their homeland in Sichuan, according to an announcement from China's panda research base. The news follows a sentimental farewell by their fans in Tokyo, where these pandas were born and nurtured.

The duo landed at Chengdu's Tianfu International Airport early on Wednesday morning, as per a WeChat post from the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda. After their arrival, they underwent transportation to Ya'an, Sichuan, for quarantine. Born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in 2021, their parents, Shin Shin and Ri Ri, made their return to China in 2024.

China has a longstanding practice of utilizing panda diplomacy, gifting or loaning pandas to enhance international relations since 1949. The return of Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei underscores this strategy, amidst a backdrop of tense Sino-Japanese relations over Taiwan, following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that provoked Chinese disapproval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

