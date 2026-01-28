A State Mourns: The Untimely Loss of Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others tragically died in a plane crash near Baramati. Leaders expressed deep condolences, describing Pawar as a seasoned and sincere politician. The incident occurred as they were heading for campaign meetings for the upcoming local elections.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is in mourning after the tragic demise of its Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The incident, which occurred near Baramati, claimed the lives of five individuals, including Pawar, who were on their way to attend public meetings for upcoming local elections.
Condolences poured in from political leaders across the spectrum. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former leader Rahul Gandhi expressed profound sadness over the loss, terming Pawar as a dedicated politician committed to serving his state with sincerity and astuteness.
Pawar was reportedly traveling from Mumbai to Baramati when the aircraft disappeared from radar shortly before 9 a.m. The plane crash, described as deeply shocking and distressing, marks an untimely end to Pawar's promising political journey.
