Tragic Crash: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Crew Perish
An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others crashed at Baramati airport, resulting in the deaths of all five aboard. A DGCA team is investigating the incident. The crash involved a Learjet 45 with two crew members and three passengers, including Pawar.
A tragic aviation incident occurred as an aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crash-landed at Baramati airport, resulting in the deaths of all five individuals onboard, according to a senior DGCA official.
The aircraft, identified as an eight-seater Learjet 45, included two crew and three passengers, among them Ajit Pawar, when it met with the ill-fated accident. Immediate reports sad to tell that all aboard the craft had perished.
The DGCA quickly dispatched a team to the crash site to investigate the causes of the accident and ensure aviation safety protocols are closely reviewed. More detailed information is anticipated following a thorough examination of the crash circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)