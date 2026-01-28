India Set to Defend T20 World Cup Title on Home Soil

This February, India's cricket fever will peak as they co-host the T20 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka. With the tournament set between February 7 and March 8, the cricketing world will watch eagerly as 20 teams vie for glory on Asian pitches.

The round-robin competition begins with Pakistan facing the Netherlands, progressing through group stages to the Super 8s, culminating in the semi-finals. Matches will grace iconic stadiums like Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium.

While anticipation mounts over who will lift the trophy in March, fans reminisce past victories, such as India's triumphs in 2007 and 2024. Enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the details of the prize money, adding to the excitement of this cricketing spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)