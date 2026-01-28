Raghuram Rajan Advocates for Strategic Economic Vision in India's Budget

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has urged the integration of a long-term vision into India's upcoming budget to bolster economic resilience and growth. As the global geopolitical climate remains precarious, Rajan stresses that the Union Budget should prioritize sustainable economic strategies.

Rajan, in a PTI Video interview, noted the need for India to reinforce its position within global supply chains, advocating for reforms that reduce reliance on vulnerable markets. With past economic reforms stalling, he pushes for renewed initiatives to invigorate domestic growth and attract foreign investment.

Highlighting potential pitfalls, Rajan warns against hasty infrastructure investments without sustainable planning. He states that while growth remains critical, India must balance expansion with practical development to ensure long-term economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)