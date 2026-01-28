Left Menu

Raghuram Rajan Advocates for Strategic Economic Vision in India's Budget

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan calls for India's upcoming budget to align with a long-term vision focusing on economic resilience and growth. He highlights the importance of integrating India into global supply chains and reforming policies amidst geopolitical uncertainties, stressing cautious investment in sustainable projects.

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has urged the integration of a long-term vision into India's upcoming budget to bolster economic resilience and growth. As the global geopolitical climate remains precarious, Rajan stresses that the Union Budget should prioritize sustainable economic strategies.

Rajan, in a PTI Video interview, noted the need for India to reinforce its position within global supply chains, advocating for reforms that reduce reliance on vulnerable markets. With past economic reforms stalling, he pushes for renewed initiatives to invigorate domestic growth and attract foreign investment.

Highlighting potential pitfalls, Rajan warns against hasty infrastructure investments without sustainable planning. He states that while growth remains critical, India must balance expansion with practical development to ensure long-term economic stability.

