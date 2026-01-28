Left Menu

Global Markets Shuffle: Precious Metals Soar as US Interest Rate Decision Looms

European shares saw decreases amidst mixed Asian performances, with gold and silver prices surging ahead of the US Fed's interest rate decision, expected to hold steady. The dollar weakened, prompting market sell-offs, and there are concerns over US consumer confidence and inflation, impacting long-term stock performance.

  Country:
  • Japan

European shares declined following mixed trading sessions across Asia, and significant hikes in gold and silver prices were observed as investors anticipated the US Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. The market widely expects the Fed to maintain its current interest rate.

Indices across Europe reported losses, with Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 slipping slightly. Meanwhile, South Korea's index reached unprecedented highs, driven by technology sector gains. The US dollar rebounded against the yen despite a broader weakening trend, influencing global export markets.

Inflation concerns persist as the dollar's fluctuations impact investor strategies, with many moving to security assets like precious metals. Anticipation builds as Wall Street's heavyweights prepare to release earnings, amid subdued US consumer confidence and ongoing economic anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

