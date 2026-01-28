Global Markets Shuffle: Precious Metals Soar as US Interest Rate Decision Looms

European shares declined following mixed trading sessions across Asia, and significant hikes in gold and silver prices were observed as investors anticipated the US Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. The market widely expects the Fed to maintain its current interest rate.

Indices across Europe reported losses, with Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 slipping slightly. Meanwhile, South Korea's index reached unprecedented highs, driven by technology sector gains. The US dollar rebounded against the yen despite a broader weakening trend, influencing global export markets.

Inflation concerns persist as the dollar's fluctuations impact investor strategies, with many moving to security assets like precious metals. Anticipation builds as Wall Street's heavyweights prepare to release earnings, amid subdued US consumer confidence and ongoing economic anxiety.

