Tragedy in Baramati: Deputy CM and Four Others Lost in Fiery Crash
A Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others crashed in Baramati after failed landing attempts due to poor visibility, killing all five aboard. Despite multiple communications with ATC, the aircraft burst into flames upon landing. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident.
A Learjet 45 carrying Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically crashed on the edge of the runway in Baramati after several landing attempts, resulting in the death of all five on board. The incident unfolded Wednesday morning amid challenging visibility conditions.
Despite efficient communication between the crew and Baramati Air Traffic Control, the aircraft failed to respond to the final clearance, subsequently bursting into flames. The Civil Aviation Minister confirmed no survivors. The aircraft was part of the VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd fleet.
An Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau team has been dispatched to probe the cause of this deadly crash. The tragic event underscores the inherent dangers of flying in poor visibility and the crucial nature of precise in-flight communication.
