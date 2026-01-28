The Dollar's Tumultuous Slide: Global Trade Implications

The U.S. dollar is experiencing a renewed slide amid speculation that Washington might take more aggressive action to manage its long-standing overvaluation as part of a global trade strategy. The new trend follows a relatively calm period in currency markets and is linked to geopolitical movements.

Recent activities include Japanese authorities seeking U.S. cooperation to defend the yen, raising concerns that Washington could directly intervene in the currency markets. While no official selling of dollars has occurred, market reactions suggest anticipation of strategic intervention, causing notable shifts in currency values worldwide.

The dollar's decline affects various major currencies, with implications for international trade and economic stability. With foreign ownership of U.S. assets exceeding $27 trillion, any significant devaluation poses risks. Concurrently, the Federal Reserve faces challenges related to inflation and interest rates amidst ongoing political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)