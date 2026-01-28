Dollar Drama: A Week of Change in Global Currencies

The dollar steadied on Wednesday, marking potential stabilization after its largest weekly drop since April. This decline was instigated by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who dismissed concerns about the currency's dip, spurring European central bankers to express worries over the euro's strength.

Amid a turbulent currency landscape, the euro surpassed the $1.2 mark for the first time since 2021, complemented by notable gains in the British pound and Japanese yen. Despite a modest rise of 0.3% to 96.216 on Wednesday, the dollar index remains near four-year lows after a sharp 2.7% drop, hinting at persistent bearish sentiment.

Analysts attribute this dollar weakness to investor trepidation regarding erratic U.S. trade policies under Trump's administration, amid anticipation of the Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy announcement. Meanwhile, key European Central Bank figures warned that sustained euro strength might necessitate interest rate revisions, underscoring the complex dynamics influencing global markets.

