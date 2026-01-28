Supreme Court Criticizes States for Lack of Action on Stray Dog Sterilization

The Supreme Court has raised alarms over state governments failing to comply with directives to enhance stray dog sterilization programs, stating they are "building castles in the air." A panel of justices expressed their dissatisfaction during a hearing involving state compliance with earlier court orders.

Senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal, acting as amicus curiae, pointed out deficiencies in state initiatives despite progress in some areas. The court noted a significant rise in dog-bite incidents, particularly highlighting concerning data from Assam. Justices warned states of potential strong measures and compensation for dog-bite victims if vague assurances continue.

The Supreme Court's hearing also touched on issues surrounding the protection of institutional areas from stray animals, urging states to adopt effective measures and comply with court directions. The matter remains ongoing as the court plans to further examine state responses and initiatives.