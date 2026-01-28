Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes States for Lack of Action on Stray Dog Sterilization

The Supreme Court raised concerns over state governments' lack of compliance with its directives to enhance stray dog sterilization. Justices expressed dissatisfaction with states' progress, citing storytelling and vague statements without substantial action. The court highlighted the alarming rise in dog-bite incidents and warned states of possible strong consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised alarms over state governments failing to comply with directives to enhance stray dog sterilization programs, stating they are "building castles in the air." A panel of justices expressed their dissatisfaction during a hearing involving state compliance with earlier court orders.

Senior advocate Gaurav Agarwal, acting as amicus curiae, pointed out deficiencies in state initiatives despite progress in some areas. The court noted a significant rise in dog-bite incidents, particularly highlighting concerning data from Assam. Justices warned states of potential strong measures and compensation for dog-bite victims if vague assurances continue.

The Supreme Court's hearing also touched on issues surrounding the protection of institutional areas from stray animals, urging states to adopt effective measures and comply with court directions. The matter remains ongoing as the court plans to further examine state responses and initiatives.

