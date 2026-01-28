Left Menu

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Reopens After Heavy Snowfall: A Relief for Tourists

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened after being closed due to a heavy snowfall, offering relief to stranded tourists. Both heavy and light vehicles can now travel the 270-km stretch. The reopening follows efforts by the National Highway Authority of India to ensure safety amid freezing temperatures.

Updated: 28-01-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:50 IST
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been fully restored, providing relief to numerous travelers and tourists who had been stranded due to heavy snowfall.

Upon reopening, both heavy motor vehicles and trucks commenced their journey along this vital 270-km-long transportation link, the only all-weather route connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.

As freezing temperatures persisted, measures were undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India, including salting of roads to maintain safety. Simultaneously, flight operations at Srinagar airport resumed, bestowing normalcy upon the affected valley.

