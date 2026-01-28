Arms Cache Discovered in Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces found a cache of arms and ammunition in the Kupwara district near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The haul, which was left by terrorists, includes pistols, magazines, and AK-47 rounds. The discovery was made during a search operation in the Rati Tari forest of Karnah tehsil.
28-01-2026
On Wednesday, security forces unearthed a significant stash of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, near the Line of Control, officials revealed.
The cache consisted of four pistols, seven magazines, three AK magazines, and 308 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. This recovery was made during a routine search operation in the Rati Tari forest area of Karnah tehsil.
The operation highlights ongoing security challenges and the persistent threat of terrorist activities in the region.
