Arms Cache Discovered in Jammu and Kashmir

On Wednesday, security forces unearthed a significant stash of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, near the Line of Control, officials revealed.

The cache consisted of four pistols, seven magazines, three AK magazines, and 308 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. This recovery was made during a routine search operation in the Rati Tari forest area of Karnah tehsil.

The operation highlights ongoing security challenges and the persistent threat of terrorist activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)