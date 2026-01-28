India's Industrial Surge: December 2025 Breaks Records
India's industrial production surged by 7.8% in December 2025, marking the highest growth in over two years, driven by strong manufacturing, mining, and power outputs, as per government statistics. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) also showed substantial growth in manufacturing sectors, with significant contributions from the computer, electronic, and automotive industries.
- Country:
- India
India's industrial production witnessed a significant boost, climbing to a two-year peak of 7.8% in December 2025. This uptick, according to government data, is attributed to robust performances in manufacturing, mining, and power sectors. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) reflects this positive trend, up from a 3.7% rise in December 2024.
The National Statistics Office (NSO) highlights the surge in output in November 2025, initially estimated at 6.7%, was revised to 7.2%. Despite the rapid growth in December, the April-December period saw a marginal slowdown in overall yearly industrial expansion.
Manufacturing led the way with an 8.1% growth, driven by industries producing computers, electronics, and vehicles. Mining and power sectors also posted improved outputs, contributing to the industrial production momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pema Khandu Emphasizes Grassroots Empowerment in Arunachal
Data Centers Set to Reshape Africa’s Power Markets, Says AEC Outlook
NCC fills India's youth power with self-confidence, makes them disciplined: PM Modi at NCC rally.
Sunsure Energy Powers Noida Hospital, Leading Green Transition in Healthcare
Storm Kristin Causes Chaos Across Iberia: Power Outages and Fatalities