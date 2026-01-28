India's Industrial Surge: December 2025 Breaks Records

India's industrial production witnessed a significant boost, climbing to a two-year peak of 7.8% in December 2025. This uptick, according to government data, is attributed to robust performances in manufacturing, mining, and power sectors. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) reflects this positive trend, up from a 3.7% rise in December 2024.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) highlights the surge in output in November 2025, initially estimated at 6.7%, was revised to 7.2%. Despite the rapid growth in December, the April-December period saw a marginal slowdown in overall yearly industrial expansion.

Manufacturing led the way with an 8.1% growth, driven by industries producing computers, electronics, and vehicles. Mining and power sectors also posted improved outputs, contributing to the industrial production momentum.

