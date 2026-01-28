Left Menu

India's Industrial Surge: December 2025 Breaks Records

India's industrial production surged by 7.8% in December 2025, marking the highest growth in over two years, driven by strong manufacturing, mining, and power outputs, as per government statistics. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) also showed substantial growth in manufacturing sectors, with significant contributions from the computer, electronic, and automotive industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:47 IST
India's Industrial Surge: December 2025 Breaks Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's industrial production witnessed a significant boost, climbing to a two-year peak of 7.8% in December 2025. This uptick, according to government data, is attributed to robust performances in manufacturing, mining, and power sectors. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) reflects this positive trend, up from a 3.7% rise in December 2024.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) highlights the surge in output in November 2025, initially estimated at 6.7%, was revised to 7.2%. Despite the rapid growth in December, the April-December period saw a marginal slowdown in overall yearly industrial expansion.

Manufacturing led the way with an 8.1% growth, driven by industries producing computers, electronics, and vehicles. Mining and power sectors also posted improved outputs, contributing to the industrial production momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026