Precious Metals Surge as Dollar Falters and Investors Seek Safe Havens

On Wednesday, silver prices skyrocketed over 7%, reaching an unprecedented Rs 3.83 lakh per kilogram in futures trade. This surge was propelled by a weakening US dollar and heightened safe-haven demand.

Gold similarly experienced robust gains, setting a fresh peak of Rs 1.62 lakh per 10 grams, reflecting investor appetite in uncertain global markets.

Analysts point to developments in China and geopolitical tensions as key factors in the metals' rally, while investors await insights from the Federal Reserve's meeting and a potential change in central bank leadership.

