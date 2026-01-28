Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Sonia Vihar: One Dead, Another Injured

A fatal road accident occurred in Sonia Vihar, northeast Delhi, resulting in the death of 26-year-old Ayush Pratap Singh and injuring another man, Raj Kumar. Authorities are actively investigating the incident, striving to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:19 IST
Tragic Collision in Sonia Vihar: One Dead, Another Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar has claimed the life of 26-year-old Ayush Pratap Singh. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning and left another man, Raj Kumar, injured and receiving treatment at JPC Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to find those responsible.

According to police, the accident was reported around 8 am, leading officers to the Zero Pushta locality. Upon arrival, they found two individuals lying injured near a motorcycle. Both victims were quickly transported to the hospital, where Singh was declared dead by doctors.

A case has been registered under relevant legal sections, and police are working diligently to piece together the events and identify the culprits behind this unfortunate incident. The community awaits answers as the investigation unfolds.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026