Tragic Collision in Sonia Vihar: One Dead, Another Injured

A tragic road accident in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar has claimed the life of 26-year-old Ayush Pratap Singh. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning and left another man, Raj Kumar, injured and receiving treatment at JPC Hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to find those responsible.

According to police, the accident was reported around 8 am, leading officers to the Zero Pushta locality. Upon arrival, they found two individuals lying injured near a motorcycle. Both victims were quickly transported to the hospital, where Singh was declared dead by doctors.

A case has been registered under relevant legal sections, and police are working diligently to piece together the events and identify the culprits behind this unfortunate incident. The community awaits answers as the investigation unfolds.