Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Fatal Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in a chartered plane crash due to poor visibility at Baramati airport. Preliminary investigations by DGCA and AAIB indicate visibility issues during landing. Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu vows a transparent probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:00 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Fatal Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic air accident claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday. The chartered plane they were aboard crashed due to poor visibility at Baramati airport.

Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol arrived in Pune to honor Pawar at his last rites. Investigations suggest that visibility was a critical factor during the attempted landing.

In the aftermath, teams from the DGCA and AAIB have initiated a thorough probe into the incident. Minister Naidu assured the press that the investigation will be conducted with complete transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026