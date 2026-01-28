Tragedy in the Skies: Maharashtra Deputy CM's Fatal Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others died in a chartered plane crash due to poor visibility at Baramati airport. Preliminary investigations by DGCA and AAIB indicate visibility issues during landing. Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu vows a transparent probe.
A tragic air accident claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday. The chartered plane they were aboard crashed due to poor visibility at Baramati airport.
Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol arrived in Pune to honor Pawar at his last rites. Investigations suggest that visibility was a critical factor during the attempted landing.
In the aftermath, teams from the DGCA and AAIB have initiated a thorough probe into the incident. Minister Naidu assured the press that the investigation will be conducted with complete transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
