Brazil's Central Bank Signals Rate Cuts Amid Cooling Economy

Brazil's central bank has indicated it may initiate interest rate cuts at its March meeting, emphasizing a careful approach to maintain restrictive monetary policy in order to rein in inflation. The rate-setting committee, Copom, voted unanimously to keep the benchmark Selic rate at 15%, meeting economist expectations.

The policy statement confirmed market anticipation of March rate reductions, though policymakers highlighted 'serenity' regarding the pace of the easing cycle. There's a split among economists regarding the magnitude, fluctuating between 25 and 50 basis points.

The central bank's decision coincided with the U.S. Federal Reserve's unchanged rates and follows a year of bringing Brazilian inflation below 4.50%, aided by a strong currency. This cautious strategy persists amid signs of a cooling economy, with inflation rates showing improvement but still above target.

(With inputs from agencies.)